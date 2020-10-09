APP, CSOs raise alarm over conspiracy to sabotage gold commercialisation in Zamfara

The Action Peoples Party (APP), in collaboration with Organised Civil Society Groups for Defence of Equal Access to Natural Resources(CSO4DEAN) on Friday, expressed displeasure over ploy to sabotage ongoing efforts to ensure transparency in the commercialisation of gold mining in Zamfara State.

The APP National Chairman and Joint Convener of the group, Comrade Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere frowned at the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, “the Action Peoples Party (APP), one of Nigeria leading remaining 18 registered Political Parties and the Organised Civil Society groups for Defence of Equal Access to Natural Resources (CSO4DEAN) have expressed displeasure over ploy to sabotage ongoing efforts to ensure transparency in the commercialisation of gold mining in Zamfara State have noted with dismay the deliberate and orchestrated attacks being unleashed on the patriotic efforts of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawale, since the pragmatic governor resolved, in conjunction with the Federal Government to flush out illegal miners and sanitise, regulate commercialise the gold deposit in his state towards serving as a sustainable alternative source of revenue for Nigeria and create employment for the youths.

“Rather than commending him for keying into the Federal Government’s mantra of diversifying from crude oil and raising national revenue through gold mining, these clearly sponsored self-appointed public commentators have been calling for the hardworking Governor’s head for doing absolutely no wrong.

“It is not in doubt that some enemies of the state and the country, in general, have over the years become illegal billionaires in Zamfara State by virtue of their illegal activities around the gold deposit.

“These unscrupulous persons have resolved not to fold their hands and see their illegal source of illicit wealth come to an end without putting up a fight.

“This is why they and their greedy agents in high places are fighting tooth and nail to retain the gold treasure which is available in commercial quantity in the state to themselves.

“We hereby state that the governor’s efforts toward organising mining activities in the state with the support of President Buhari are a step in the right direction and one that deserves commendations of right-thinking members of the society.

“The idea, as we understand it, is meant to build an alternative source of revenue for the country, away from oil.

“We also state that the attacks on the efforts of the Governor are unwarranted because mining licences and rights are issued by the Federal Government and not the state.

“For the benefit of the doubt, Zamfara State is engaging in mining activities with the approval of Federal Government and relevant agencies and did not usurp the powers of the Federal Government.

“We, therefore, call on all stakeholders to (instead of attacking the already yielding result efforts of Gov. Mattawale), support and commend the governor in his bold move to expose the big gold thieves in the state and harness the resources into the national treasury.

“We also state that the attacks on the governor and the support of the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, to artisanal miners and gold purchase initiative are misguided and efforts by displaced illegal miners to distract the governor.

“The CBN/Mattawale Initiative should be commended by all patriotic Nigerians, as the move is legal, patriotic and a foundation for accelerated economic boom that will pull Nigeria out of economic challenges.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE