Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Ike Onyema, has disclosed that various men have had sex with his girlfriend.

The reality star revealed this during a recent appearance as a guest on ‘The Honest Bunch’ Podcast hosted by Nedu.

Ike shared his experience on how different people approach him claiming to have slept with his girlfriend multiple times.

He further explained his painful experience when an influential personality revealed that he had also slept with her.

The reality star claimed that the men who had sex with his girlfriend made fun of him by disclosing their encounters with her.

He said: “People have told me they slept with my babe more than once. I have been up to like two guys, one was a chairman [bigwig], I can’t touch him. I said, ‘Daddy, don’t worry. I hope you enjoyed it?’.

“They be like, ‘You love her? You love when she does doggy?’ [Laughs]. I will be like, ‘Baba, she did that with you too?’ And they will like, ‘Ah! She bad o, no worry’.”

