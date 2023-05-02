The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday reinstated the suspended Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area, Alhaji. Mohammed Danasabe Mohammed.

The House had earlier suspended Alhaji. Danasabe Mohammed and the Council Leader, Blessing Bala-Ogun over allegations of financial misappropriation in a petition sent to the House of Assembly.

However, the house constituted an ad-hoc committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Alfa Rabiu to investigate the allegations.

While submitting its report upon resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, the committee led by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Rabiu Alfa Momoh recommended that the chairman be cleared and reinstated as the allegations were untrue.

Part of the allegations was that the chairman failed to hold F and GPC meetings which the committee noted was false.

The committee also recommended that the Council Leader, Blessing Bala-Ogun be cleared of every allegation levelled against her but that her reinstatement is the sole responsibility of the legislative council, which had earlier impeached her.

The Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole in his ruling upheld the recommendations of the committee with advice for the chairman to thread with caution in the scheme of things.

He warned the chairman against witch-hunting those who petitioned him as such acts will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has set aside the screening of one Amupitan Sunday Michael as Secretary to Ijumu Local Government Area due to inconsistency in his declaration of age.

Michael was directed to harmonize the disparity in his age in his Curriculum Vitae (CV) and that of his WAEC certificate.

In another development, the House of Assembly has also passed three bills into law after passing the third and final reading.





The bills include “A bill for a law to establish the Kogi state rural access road agency, A bill for a law to provide for the peaceful celebration of Ebira traditional and cultural festivals in the central senatorial district of the state and the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Glory College of Health, Science and Technology, Okebukun, Kogi state.”

