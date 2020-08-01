Diet for the elderly

I am almost 70 years of age. Kindly let me know the types of food I can eat.

Smollet (by SMS)

As we age, it is important to keep to the basics of a healthy diet — reduce your carbohydrates, increase your intake of fruits, vegetables and vitamins. Lots of fruits and vegetables, healthy proteins, whole grains, some low-fat dairy and healthy fats, and less salt are very good for your health. You also need to take plenty of water.Fiber from foods like vegetables, whole grains, fruits, and legumes plays a key role in your digestive system. It can help prevent or ease constipation as well as lower your cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation. That can lead to a healthier heart. Fiber also can help control blood sugar levels and lower your chances of diabetes. Other useful food items are fatty fish (Salmon, Mackerel and Sardines), Olive oil, Tomatoes and Yoghurt.