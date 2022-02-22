Developer mulls expansion, targets NHF subscribers, others for 500 housing units

As part of its creative and innovative ways to drive meaningful value to its customers in 2022, Messrs Tobykemsworth Investment Limited has rolled out plans to help in reducing the housing deficit among citizens.

Besides, the firm said it is set to make millionaires in giving its teeming clients minimum of N100, 000,000.00 plus Returns on Investment (ROI) to the tune of 20 per cent returns annually.

To make this a reality, the Managing Director of the company, Dr Adekunle Monehin, an engineer, disclosed that efforts have been on top gear to provide affordable homes of 500 keys in 2022 across the nation.

According to him, apart from individuals, the firm is targeting the National Housing Fund (NHF) to enhance home ownership among numerous subscribers to the estates, which are spread across the nation.

Apart from other payment options, he disclosed that some of the housing schemes targeted for NHF’s subscribers included the Teachers Villa and Broadcasters Villa in Lagos.

House’s prices in some of the estates range between N6.5 million and N24million, depending on location and house type. The firm also has site and serviced schemes in Mowe and Agbara in Ogun State.

Justifying the essence of floating a Teachers’ scheme, the developer explained that having realised the challenge of teacher’s in-term of their low-income nature, especially those teaching in the private schools, and the difficulty to own a home, Monehin said the project was kick-started and simplified to enhance homeownership among them.

“So we brought the project because we don’t want to believe that the benefits of teachers are in heaven; we want to cut that off. Let it be that they benefit that here on earth. But it is a bit difficult for them to own a home.

“To own a home goes beyond what the eyes can see. We now broke it down by saying why not start by contributing N5, 000 monthly for the next three years? That N5,000 can take them through the process of owning a home. What we are doing is that we are doing studio apartment apartments for them, “he said.

Going by most teachers’ low-income nature, the developer said the firm would take them through the process of NHF to enhance their eligibility for home ownership.

For the purpose of accessing the NHF, he hinted that the company has floated what is known as “Total Estate Solution Multi Purpose Housing Cooperative Society’ to that effect.

“For the teacher to subscribe to the project, we take them through the NHF. Also that is why we gave birth to cooperative in order to be a subscriber to NHF. If we discovered you are not moving at the pace we desire, we connect you to NHF, which is a single digit interest,” he explained.

On Broadcasters scheme, he said it was established in order to put value to them in the area of affordability. He urged them to subscribe to it and own their own home, adding that his firm is carrying everybody along.

“The most expensive house in the estate is N8.5million for two bedrooms. We have the estate in Magboro presently; we also have in Agbowa and Uyo in Akwa Ibom.

“You pick up our form and subscribe to the house you can afford; we look at your income, what you can pay monthly, and we take you through NHF or the Primary Mortgage Banks ( PMI); we help package you for mortgage,” the developer said.

Giving more details, the firm’s Corporate Resources Manager, Mrs Kemi Raphel Monehin, said that presently the company has units of houses being developed in Agbara and Ijegun areas of Lagos.

“We have three bedroom bungalows we are starting in Agbara , N12 million each. That is Honey well Garden Phase 3; we have 20 units, we have 10 units at Ijegun,’ he said.

Another senior manager of the company, Mr Omoregha Sola Kehinde, assured investors of security and good returns on their investments.

Company’s solicitor, Ufikairom Uzono, assured investors that all the company’s lands are well secured and without impediment.

Some of the company’s estate are Honeywells Gardens, Ibeju-Lekki and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.