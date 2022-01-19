Despite court order, Nnamdi Kanu returns for trial in same Fendi attire

As against the Tuesday’s order by Justice Binta Nyako, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his trial putting on the same Fendi attire he has been wearing since June last year when he was arrested and arraigned for treasonable felony.

Justice Nyako had, during proceedings on Tuesday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the IPOB leader to have a change of clothes and do exercise.

The trial judge, while giving the order said, “I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise and give him a good mattress.”

Meanwhile, when the matter was called up on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that Kanu was the one that chose to wear the attire.

“My lord, based on your order yesterday, we provided the defendant with a new Orthopaedic mattress, pillows and blankets.

“As for his appearance, he chose to wear this particular one because he said that it is designers,” the prosecution counsel told the court.

In his response, Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that it was not true that his client insisted on wearing his designers clothes, adding that at they end of proceedings on Tuesday, and, “because it was not his visiting day, we were not able to send some clothes we obtained for him.

“We even discussed it with him this morning and he said that on the next visiting day, he would want to have the new clothes,” Ozekhome told the court.

He. however, commended the DSS for providing the IPOB leader with new mattress and pillows.

Before allowing Kanu to be re-arraigned on the amended 15-count treasonable felony charge preffered against him by the Federal Government, Justice Nyako reiterated her demand for the defendant to have a change of clothes.

The IPOB leader is presently entering his plea to the fresh amended charge against him which borders on his alleged commission of act of terrorism, felony, incitement, unlawful importation of a radio transmitter, and headship of an illegal organisation.

Already, the DSS had before Kanu was ushered into the court room around 10:15 a.m., produced several documentary evidence, including electronic devices it would use to play some of alleged inciting broadcasts that were made by the defendant