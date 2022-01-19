Ogun commissioner urges ex-students to support alma maters

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu has stressed the need for alumni associations of various schools to support the government in improving education across levels in the country.

He gave this advice at the 50th-anniversary celebration of enrolment into Ijebu Ode Grammar School by the 1972 set of the school, known as (JOGS 72 Club) and the inauguration of some projects donated by the set.

The commissioner, who is also an alumnus of the school, said such supports would be in form of collaboration with the government to boost the development of their various alma maters and the education sector generally.

While lauding the set particularly for not only donating a solar inverter, desks and chairs, and also renovate the toilet facility, but also involvement in the ongoing ICT centre project, Prof Arigbabu said the set is truly passionate to ensure Ijebu Ode Grammar School remains a big force in Ogun State schools and in Nigeria as a whole.

In his speech, the President of the set, Mr Bolaji Onabolu, asked the intended users of all the donated items and facilities to make good use of them.

He said doing so and properly maintaining them would encourage the set to do more for the school.

Mr Onabolu in a statement made available by the association, however, urged the students to be more dedicated to their studies and also be law-abiding, saying those are the virtues that would help them to excel in their endeavours.

He also said the set gave some cash awards to 16 students, out of which 10 are indigent and the rest are for their academic excellence.

