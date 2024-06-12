Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State declared on Wednesday that there is no better alternative to democracy, stating that it has come to stay in the country.

Aiyedatiwa made this statement during the celebration of the 2024 Democracy Day at the International Centre for Culture and Events in Akure, the state capital.

He emphasized that democracy gives Nigerians the freedom to choose their leaders, making it the political engagement and culture of the country.

The governor congratulated the people of the country on the anniversary and expressed delight that the sacrifices made by past heroes of democracy had not been in vain.

He said, “With the level of our political development in the last 25 years of stable democracy in this Fourth Republic, we can state that the sacrifices of the patriotic heroes and unyielding martyrs of the June 12 struggles, who challenged the criminal injustice and defied the tyranny and brutality of power by the then military dictatorship in defense of the invaluable ideals of democracy, have not been in vain. Democracy has become the defining essence of our political engagements and culture.”

Aiyedatiwa highlighted the priceless values and undeniable pillars of freedom, inalienable rights, socioeconomic justice, fairness and equity, and respect for the rule of law that are globally guaranteed by democratic best practices.

He noted that these values are gradually taking root and being entrenched in Nigeria’s political consciousness and national space, leading to visible socioeconomic development. He concluded by stating, “Today, we can say without equivocation that democracy is well and alive in Nigeria.”

The governor also expressed the commitment of the present administration in the state to delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.

He said, “As part of our social contract, our administration is irrevocably focused and committed to prioritizing the socioeconomic welfare, security of life and property, and engendering enduring wealth creation in the state as a catalyst for statewide prosperity.”

Aiyedatiwa assured the people of Ondo State that through purpose-driven leadership, the administration would remain committed to growing and advancing the state’s economy to ensure a permanent end to poverty and lack in the state.

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing security challenges by strengthening the Amotekun Corps in collaboration with other security agencies to guarantee the safety of life and property in the state.

He concluded by stating, “In line with global best practices, we shall continue to inspire and sustain the template of passionate leadership, pristine credibility, and good governance for the good people of Ondo State through massive infrastructural development and reengineering, not only for today but for the future, through the provision of impactful, transformational, and enduring developmental policies.”