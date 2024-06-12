Hundreds of various pressure groups on Wednesday trooped to the streets of Osogbo, OSUN state capital to mark activities of the 31st anniversary of June 12 (Democracy Day) in the state with depression that,the symbol of democracy, late Moshood Abiola (MKO) visions and manifestos which were provision of basic amenities and mass prosperity are still elusive 31 years after.

The pressure groups which include

advocacy and human rights groups under the umbrella of Osun Civil Societies Coalition, organised themselves in a formidable crew, marched round the town to register their displeasures on the present economy and other challenges confronting the country.

The Procession exercise started by 8am at the Ayetoro area of the settlement, and finally ended at Adolak Event Hall, where a Public Lecture was held.

According to them,the lessons and gains of June 12 appeared to be missing at the corridor of power at all levels, making the government to persistently take Nigerians for granted.

The Chairman of the Coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal while addressing the crowd pointed out that no politician has been able to bring democratic visions and missions into fulfilment since democratic system of government is being practised in the country.

“Nigeria’s rulers across the divide appear to “have learned nothing and forgotten everything.”

“Unfortunately, continuous decades of bad governance by unpatriotic and self-centred elite, military and civilian leadership that cut across all tribes and religions, produced exploitation, oppression; poverty, misery, injustice, hopelessness, insecurity, banditry and violent death as majorly being experienced by the common masses all over the country! ”

“Currently, Nigerians are going through worsening economic hardship that is creating more poverty and penury. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through its World Bank and IMF teleguided economic policies have continued to unleash hardship on Nigerians.”

“The removal of subsidy, increment in electricity tariff and devaluation of Naira have cast a shadow over the economic stability of Nigeria; and this is hampering productivity and killing Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, taking away the purchasing power of the Nigerian people, creating hunger, starvation and skyrocketing foodstuffs and essential commodities prices, among other woes”.

“The worse of the agonies is the ongoing food crisis where staple foods have been priced out of the reach of the common people.”

“It is now clear that no political party or political actor of even the best substance can deliver any change, so long as the erroneous warped system remains in place. It has gone beyond the issue of personal integrity or sincerity of good intention or EMILOKAN mantra. Our present system is corrupt and our institutions are weak.”

“We are using this June 12 occasion to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to descend from the ladder of the World Bank, IMF and other international institutions influencing his government. Mr President, please save the country and Nigerians from the unleashed hunger and poverty. ”

“We demand for an egalitarian society, where equity, fairness and prosperity for all is guaranteed”, he submitted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE