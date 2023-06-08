To honor the celebration of Democracy Day in 2023, the Federal Government has proclaimed Monday, June 12 a holiday.

This was said in a statement made by the Federal Government’s Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade.

Akinlade congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and noted that, like many other nations, the country’s democratic journey had both smooth and stormy sails.

She said, “But the ship of State, its institutions, and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.”

“On this memorable occasion, therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made, celebrate the milestones covered, and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy.

“The Permanent Secretary wishes all Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day celebration, ” the statement added.

