The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to distance himself and allow Senators-elect pick their leaders for the 10th Senate.

This was the position of a Nigerian US-based political commentator and businessman, David Adodo, in a statement he personally signed and made available to the Tribune Online on Thursday.

Adodo noted that the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria appropriately spells out the functions of the National Assembly as it relates to the selection or election of the leadership of the legislative arm, which stipulates that the members of the Assembly shall elect their leaders amongst themselves.

He stated further that: “The president should in the name of respect for the constitution steer clear from the selection of the leadership of the National Assembly and allow the senators-elect perform their constitutional duties.

“The president has the goodwill of the Nigerian people, he has pressing national issues on his desk as a leader and father of all Nigerians.

“A rubber stamp senate president at this critical time of our democratic process must be rejected. The 10th National Assembly must not be a replica of the 9th assembly.

“He has no business wasting his hard-earned political capital on somebody like Senator Godswill Akpabio. Akpabio is unsellable, if imposed on the National Assembly, he would be spit out and impeached in a couple of months.”

Adodo concluded that:”In a saner clime, Akpabio would have since thrown in the towel for the office. Therefore, the president must be seen as a democrat who respects the principles of separation of powers and the supremacy of the constitution as the guarding document of our unity.”

