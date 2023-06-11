Nigerians have been advised to be optimistic about the future of the country despite the daunting challenges facing the nation today.

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and former minister of state for education gave the advice in his goodwill message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kenneth Orusi, on the occasion of the nation’s Democracy Day.

According to the renowned Criminologist, the nation had abundant promises for the citizens, adding that Nigeria and Delta State have what it takes to overcome today’s threats and trials.

The political tactician encouraged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the citizens to re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of equity, justice, and tolerance and strive to give their best for the good of the nation.

He described Democracy Day as a day to mark the civilian administration and unity of Nigeria that provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s progress and its humble attainments and ponder over those dreams yet to be fulfilled.

The former Chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for reviewing Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 to honour the late MKO Abiola and other heroes who sacrificed their lives to birth a new Nigeria.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate recalled that M.K.O. Abiola ran for the presidency in 1993, for which then-military president Ibrahim Babangida annulled the election results because of allegations that they were corrupt and unfair.

Abiola was awarded the National honour Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), an honour awarded to only Nigerian heads of state, posthumously on 6 June 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari, and Nigeria’s democracy day was changed to June 12.

He called on his teeming supporters and party faithful to use the day to spur themselves up, reflecting on the ideals of what Abiola and the SDP stand for, charging them to have faith in the tribunal to deliver judgement in his favour and the SDP.

“I enjoin all citizens to celebrate Democracy Day of our great nation, Nigeria. As we mark this day, it allows us to reflect on our progress, celebrate our humble attainments, and ponder over those dreams that are yet to be fulfilled.

“We may have hiccups along the way and challenging times that might be stretching our resolve and determination to forge ahead. But we should not relent nor succumb to fear, discouraging trials and threats of today.