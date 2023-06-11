Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onika, Lagos state, has arrested a fake official of the Nigerian Customs Service, who had reportedly been going about duping members of the public.

According to the spokesperson of the police in the zone, Hauwa Idris Adamu, the arrest of the suspect, Rukiya Musa, followed a petition from one of her victims

The police spokesperson said, ” On the 12th of April 2023, a petition was written by one Josiah Kashim Utenwojo ‘m’ and one Dominic Okoh Henry ‘m’ to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2 Command Onikan Lagos against one Rakiya Musa ‘f’ who claimed to be an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service in charge of Public Auction Unit at Tin Can Port, Apapa Lagos.

Rukiya lived in the Nigeria Air Force Mess Apapa for three months, thereby making her victims believe she is a Customs officer.”

“Upon receipt of the petition, the AIG Ari Mohammed Ali fcia, pcs+ immediately detailed some crack Detectives attached to the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department to investigate who immediately swung into action.”

She also continued that ” After a detailed investigation, it was revealed that the victims were introduced to Rakiya by one Akinwande Kayode’m’(a retired Naval officer) that she should help them procure Auction Vehicles from the Nigerian Customs Service.”

“Based on the foregoing, the sum of Three Million two hundred thousand naira (3,200,000) was transferred to Rakiya’s UBA personal account. Immediately the fund was received, she became incommunicado, and it was then dawn upon them that they had been swindled, all efforts made to reach her proved abortive. “

SP Hauwas also added that ” However, after a painstaking investigation, she was arrested at Abuja where Customs ID card and Customs Clearing Agent ID were recovered from her and she was brought to Lagos for proper investigation.”

“During investigation, she confessed to have been impersonating as a Customs Officer in order to defraud unsuspecting members of the public and that she has been in the business for over 15years.”

“She also claimed to have given the sum of One Million Naira (1,000,000) to her boyfriend Akinwande Kayode from the Three Million Two Hundred thousand naira(3,200,000) fraudulently obtained from the victims.”

The police spokesperson also added that” In light of the foregoing, the general public is advised to be wary of the antics of this fraudster who has been swindling unsuspecting members of the public of their money.”

” Consequently, investigation is still in progress and the suspect will soon be charged to court on completion of investigation.” the police image maker added .