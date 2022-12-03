Delta PDP guber candidate calls on Nigerians to vote out APC in 2023

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori has described the seven and half years rule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a nightmare for Nigerians, declaring that the party must be voted out of power next year.

He spoke at the weekend when he took his campaigning to the electoral wards in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State. Oborevwori, who is also the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, said opportunities promised to create vast job opportunities if elected governor in 2023.

He absolved PDP from the current high level of unemployment being experienced by the majority of Nigerians due to APC’s inept leadership in the country.

“The APC has brought untold hardship to us in the last seven and half years. Things have really gone bad since APC took over power from the PDP and it is only the PDP that can repair what has been destroyed by the APC. PDP will take you, people, out of the streets and you know that this problem of unemployment everywhere is created by the APC and we must chase them away next year with our votes”, he said.

The PDP candidate assured me: “I will not fail with the MORE Agenda which is my social contract with Deltans. We are going to do everything possible for our victory next year. We are members of one political party and we will not miss the votes. I am here to harvest these votes and we are not going to allow an internal crisis to affect us. Please, vote for all Candidates of the PDP. As far as we are concerned, there is no trouble here.

“Our youths, women, and leaders are going to be happy as I am going to continue from where our hard-working governor is going to stop next year. Our Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has done very well in the State.

Meanwhile, the party harvested some big wigs of the APC) during the ward-to-ward campaigns in Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Government Areas of the state.

At Ward 6 Oteri in Ughelli North Local Government Area, during the Delta State PDP Ward-to-Ward Campaign, Col. Peter Onoriode (retd.) defected from APC to join PDP.

He specifically showered praises on Honourable Festus Ovie Agas, the Chief of Staff to the Delta State Government for facilitating his coming to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The retired military top echelon expressed his gratitude to be identified with the PDP, describing it as a party of light and promised to work with the leaders of the Ward to deliver 5/5 for PDP during the 2023 general elections.

On Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at Ward 1, Agbarho, Bishop Linus Okhuemoi, the National President of the Christian Movement for Good Governance (CMGG) dumped the Accord Party with his team to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Bishop revealed that he was instrumental to the victory of Honourable. Ejiroghene Waive, the House of Representatives member representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency during the 2019 National Assembly elections.

According to him, due to the bad leadership of the APC that has brought bad governance to the nation and has seen that the PDP is the best political party that means well for the nation, they have decided to join the PDP to enthrone good governance comes 2023.

At Jeremi Ward 2 in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State, scores of persons defected from the All Progressives Congress and other political parties to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

The defectors included Comr. Dafe Kpemueki, Mr. Igole Ejiro, Pa Paul Otaroghene, and Mr. Francis Mukoro, Mr. Dafe Mukoro, and Kenneth Apah of Ughelli South Local Government Area.





The defectors said that they were tired of the misrule of the APC, describing it as a drowning party whose life span will not be longer than 2023. The party in the State is being run by one man who has nothing to offer the people of Delta State.

“The few ones that came he hijacked them to his village at the detriment of other Local Government Areas, communities, associations, and other political pressure groups that worked for him in the Delta Central Senatorial District.

“From today, we have decided to throw away the evil broom and give our total support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates respectively; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme as Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates respectively; Chief Ighoyota Amori as Senatorial Candidate, Delta Central, Hon. Festus Utuama as PDP Delta State House of Assembly Candidate, Ughelli South Constituency.

According to the defectors, “We no longer want to follow the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, because of dictatorial tendencies. He hijacked the structure of the party to the detriment of many leaders. We are going to teach him a lesson he will never forget with our votes in 2023.”

The Delta State PDP Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, and the Delta Central Chairman of the party, Chief A. P. Fovie, who received the defectors, said they made the right decision, assuring them that they would be accorded the rights and privileges being enjoyed by other members of the party.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Delta PDP guber candidate calls on Nigerians to vote out APC in 2023