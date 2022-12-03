Gender-based violence: Bauchi police assure support, collaboration to check menace in Tafawa Balewa

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Tafawa Balewa LGA, Mr Agwadu Titus Iliya has assured that his office is always open to protect the people especially women and girl child against any form of gender-based violence in the area.

The DPO gave the assurance when Change Agents of Women for Women International paid an advocacy visit to him in celebration of the 2022 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

Agwadu Iliya stressed that whenever the Change Agents need his assistance in fighting any form of crime, he and his men are always ready and available because that is the reason they were recruited into the Force.

He also urged the Change Agents not to allow themselves to be used as a tool for violence in the community reminding them that they are supposed to be advocates.

He then shared his experience of how women have caused some trouble at the station by not making adequate findings before reacting to issues.

Speaking earlier the leader of the team, Mary Dauda spoke on the neglect of family responsibility by men to the hapless women as well as the denial of women of family inheritance during sharing.

She called on the DPO to support the campaign against all forms of gender-based violence in the area by ensuring that offenders were thoroughly investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

The Change Agents collaborated with Pro-health International to commemorate the annual event and conducted a sensitization meeting at Dinkir Community.

At the sensitization meeting, the Change Agents led by Mrs Mary Dauda deliberated upon issues including Rape cases, Wife Battering, Denial of Women’s Economic Empowerment, Denial of Girls’ Child Education, Child/ Forced Marriage, Denial of Women to attend Antenatal and Hospital Delivery, denying women to participate in Decision making and leadership positions as well as Neglect of Family responsibility to Women, Denial of women Family Inheritance and Child street hawking.

The Change Agents also discussed effective collaboration and fighting the violence against women (VAW) in the Dinkir community.

The Change Agents lamented the VAW has led to the early grave of many women in the community stressing that everything humanly possible must be done in order save the lives of women in the community.

Others who spoke included Mrs Fatima who spoke on girls’ child education stressing its importance to community development and societal well-being.

On her own, Mary Zaka spoke on the menace of denial of women’s participation in politics saying that women are supposed to be allowed to have a say on how they are ruled.

The Pro-health international representatives, Ladidi Jonathan and Goddy Lura in their separate presentations talked more about Violence Against Women in health.





Ladi Jonathan said stressed that attending Antenatal, and Hospital delivery is vital for women, which will help keep them under regular checks and monitoring.

The Prohealth staff also spoke on child hawking stressing that it is not good for her as many of them had fell victim to rape and other gender-based violations.

After all the lectures, members of the community asked many questions on health and GBV, and answers were provided accordingly a development that gave them a better understanding of the situation.

The change Agents paid an advocacy visit to the Division Police Officer (DPO) of Tafawa Balewa, They present to him all their activities and other issues on Violence Against Women and seek his support in addressing issues on Rape and other GBV in their community.

The advocacy meeting in Tafawa Balewa LGA was attended by the community head of the Dinkir village and other chiefs as well as community men and women.

