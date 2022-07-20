Delta NSCDC arrsests 42, convicts eight

Niger Delta
By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba
Delta State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that no fewer than eight suspects involved  in the various offences had been  prosecuted and convicted.

The convicts were among the over 42 suspected criminals  arrested for  pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, kidnapping , child molestation and human trafficking, within   the last six months.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Emeka Peters Okwechime, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune in Asaba, “the command will not relent in the fight against economic sabotage and other related crimes.

“In the area of human trafficking, we have arrested 12 suspects, one of them was arrested for operating  baby factory and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

“The anti vandalism squad gave a hot chase to a gang of kidnappers who disguised as transporters using a bus. They loaded the bus at Uromi junction, Agbor to Warri, but diverted into Abavo bush. Our men chased them and rescued the kidnapped victims unhurt”.

He further said that a locally made boat was intercepted with an unquantifiable amount of crude oil hidden beneath the boat, adding that the suspects are being trailed.

“In Udu area, the command burst an illegal dumpsite where AGOs were stored in underground tank. We have confiscated it and condoned off the area but suspects are now on the run,” Okwechime added.

On herders/farmers clash, the PRO said the Agro Rangers Department has brought peace, stability and sanity to some areas where herders were giving farmers tough time.

