Delta govt earmarks N1.26 billion for three road projects

Delta State Government at the weekend approved the reconstruction of some roads to further enhance the economic values of communities especially those in the rural areas.

The roads included the widening and rehabilitation of the 2.1 kilometres Orhunwhorun to DSC in Aladja, Udu Local Government Area at a total cost of N398.2 million, the construction of Aragba-Orogun township Roads in Ughelli North Local Government Area at N552 million and the overlay of the Old Lagos/Asaba road through Umunede/Ekwuoma/Igbodo in Ika North East Local Government Area with a spur. costing N310 million.

Disclosing this to newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the approval was given for the second agricultural policy of the state government to boost the agricultural sector in the state. The establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park with 25 per cent equity for the state government and 75 per cent equity in the hands of private operators was also Approved.

According to him, the approval was a boost to the Industrial Park which, he said, was slowed down by the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“That establishment now means that we now have a multi-purpose vehicle through which we are going to implement the full establishment and operationalisation of that industrial park.

“This Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that is being established in the name of Kwale Industrial Park is going to be the government eye. The government is going to hold not more than 25 per cent of the equity of that industrial park. And out of that 25 per cent, the government will consider what is necessary to take care of host communities. We are not holding it in trust for host communities because we are paying compensation for the land that we are acquiring,” he said.

On the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into the Okpe-Urhobo Forest Reserve crisis, Aniagwu said in considering the white paper, the Head of Service is to set up a panel to investigate a retired Director in the Ministry of Environment over his alleged encroachment on parts of the disputed forest reserve.

