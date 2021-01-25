Amotekun arrests woman for selling day-old baby to pastor for N10,000 in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun) have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Seun Oladayo, in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, over an attempt to sell her day-old baby to a pastor at the sum of N10,000.

The young lady who was arrested in Abejoye area of Ondo city confessed selling the baby to the pastor because she could not cater for the baby after the father of the baby disappeared after impregnating her.

According to her, the father of the baby disappeared the day she informed him about the pregnancy, saying things have been extremely difficult for her.

She explained that she had to cut the umbilical cord of the baby after delivering the baby in order to expose the baby to danger but said it was a miracle that the baby did not die.

She said: “I decided to sell out the baby to a pastor who agreed to pay N10,000 and I released the baby to him. I sold the baby out because I cannot take care of the baby.

“The man responsible for the pregnancy, Tope, promised to open a shop for me but I have not set my eyes on him after I told him about the pregnancy.

“I have been struggling to feed myself and my first baby and I know the baby will be an additional burden to me, so I decided to sell the baby.”

However, the pastor who bought the baby, simply identified Pastor Olawale popularly called Eri Aditu, reported the incident to the men of Amotekun in Ondo town, leading to the arrest of the lady.

Pastor Olawale said “the woman’s brother came to call me that I should come with him to their house as there is a newborn baby there and I went with him.

“I knew them when her first child was sick and I prayed for them, but I did not see them again until Saturday when the brother of the lady invited me to their house.

“When I got to the house at Akinjagunla, I noticed there was no sign of life in the house except for some cloth that was on the floor where the baby was born.

“They explained to me that the woman just put to bed and they are not interested in the baby as the father is nowhere to be found and offered the baby to be sold out at N10,000.

“I noticed that the baby was weak because of the forced labour the woman went through and I decided to give them the money because if I fail to buy the baby, they might kill the baby or offer it to someone else because they needed to pay the doctor who delivered the baby the sum of N5,000.

“The baby was given to me in a sack with the placenta and I went to Amotekun’s office to explain what happened and the woman was arrested and she was handed over to police at Area Commander Yaba in Ondo.”

