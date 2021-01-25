Yellow fever: We have vaccinated over 4 million people, Bauchi agency declares

Two days to the end of the massive vaccination against yellow fever in Bauchi State, over 4 million people have so far been vaccinated out of the target audience of 7 million in the 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The disclosure was made by the State Director, Disease Control Immunisation of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Mrs Lois Daniel, while giving an update of the exercise in Bauchi on Monday.

Lois Daniel explained that the exercise commenced on January 18 to end on January 27, 2021, adding that the exercise is targeting over 7 million people across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

She said: “One main challenge militating against the smooth conduct of the exercise in the state is the non-compliance by adults as most of the people that are being vaccinated are children between the ages of 4-10 years.”

The Director further said: “We are calling on the people of the state to avail themselves the opportunity to get immunised against the disease, considering it’s benefits to their health.”

The Director also debunked the rumour that the yellow fever immunisation is for COVID 19, noting that the immunisation for coronavirus is yet to arrive in the country.

She then appealed to parents who have children aged from nine months to bring them out for the vaccination just as she appealed to people who are below 44 years to avail themselves of the opportunity to be vaccinated which is once in a lifetime.

