Delta establishes 22 new schools

The Delta State government has approved the establishment of 22 new schools across the state comprising nine primary and 13 secondary schools.

The Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Noel Omodon, disclosed this in Asaba, while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting, which was presided over by the deputy governor of the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro.

According to Omodon, the new schools were approved in response to the demand for schools in the areas where such educational facilities were lacking.

Apart from the approval for the establishment of the new schools, he said the council also approved the change of name and status of some of the existing primary and secondary schools in the state.

According to him, the payment of the counterpart funding for the Universal Basic Education (UBE) 2022 cycle was approved by the executive council to strengthen the delivery of qualitative educational services aimed at further promoting mass literacy in the state.

The commissioner also disclosed that the approval for the supply of laboratory/workshop equipment to University of Delta was equally given to enhance academic activities in the university.

On the Kwale Industrial Park, Omodon, hinted that approval for an investment into a modern production facilities at the park where things like flat bars, nails, screws and angles, among others would be produced was given at the meeting