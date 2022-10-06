Anambra govt bans ‘mini-length uniforms’ in schools

The Anambra State government has placed a ban on the wearing of mini-length uniforms in schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh made this known during an interactive meeting with education secretaries of public and mission schools held at ASUBEB hall, Awka, recently.

The commissioner expressed displeasure on what she saw as “the growing trend of putting on mini-length uniforms (skirts/gowns) in schools.

According to her, “it is against the acceptable dress code for schools in the state.”

Professor Chuma-Udeh pointed out that a student should look smart, well-groomed with project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school.

Knee length uniforms, the Commissioner noted, remains the acceptable specification for school uniforms in the state, not above the knee.

She said: “You are the foundation; you control the formative years of the children.

“Let us infuse the right morals and discipline in students so that they can grow to be rational human beings. Let us show them that there is more to life than all that.

“If we fail to get it right at this stage, we have failed to protect the future of the children.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the commissioner met with education secretaries from all the 21 council areas to discuss the way forward for the sector as the next academic session commenced Sept 19.