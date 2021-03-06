Delta CP monitors LG poll, arrests violators of movement restriction

Some violators of the restriction of movement order imposed by the state government were, on Saturday, arrested and their tricycles and vehicles impounded.

The restriction of vehicular movement was put in place between midnight and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to ensure the electorate carried out their franchise in the just-concluded local government election in the state.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, led other agencies to carry out checks on operatives deployed to provide security for the local government election as well as monitor the conduct of the exercise.

According to the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Bright Edafe, in a statement, some of the polling units visited by the police boss in the state were those at Obo-Ator Primary School, Uzoigwe Primary School, Azagba Primary School and Ahabam Primary School all in Oshimili South Local Government Area.

He said that during the visit to the polling units, some violators of the restriction of movement order were also arrested and their tricycles and vehicles impounded.

Edafe disclosed that the Commissioner of Police also visited Oko-atakpo polling unit and Post Office Ogbe-Owele polling unit at Omu Boys Primary School at Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The CP was also reported to have monitored the exercise at Ogwa Umudunkwu and Anishi polling units, located at Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state among others.

Describing the exercise as generally peaceful across the state, Ali was quoted as praising the manner the electorate comported themselves during the poll, urging them to maintain the spirit during the release of results.