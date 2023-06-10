Delta State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, confirmed the ratification of the expulsion of a chieftain, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, from the party over anti-party activities and violation of the party’s constitution.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, on Saturday, State Publicity Secretary of APC, Valentine Onojeghuo, who was flanked by state’s secretary, Surv. Peter Akarogbe, State Organising Secretary, Hon. Ejogbamu Johnson Okoro and Mudiaga Okorefe, said the timely intervention of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Legal Committee (NLC) saved the party from further embarrassment.

Onojeghuo posited that the expulsion of Cairo Ojougboh by the National Legal Advisers was not a witch-hunt, but based on verifiable facts to rescue the party in the state from being destroyed.

“As we speak now, Dr Cairo Ojougboh is no longer a member of APC. His attempt to destabilize the party in Delta has been frustrated by the state executive committee in Delta.

“And we’re very grateful to the National Executive Committee and the National Legal Committee for the timely intervention.

“We’re here today to let the world know that Cairo Ojougboh is no longer a member of APC and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

“He never, at any point in time, campaigned for APC in the state during the presidential and governorship elections.

“We are happy he’s gone. Gone for good, like the fuel subsidy, Cairo Ojougboh is gone,” he affirmed.

Speaking in the same vein, Surv. Akarogbe, Hon. Okoro and Mudiaga Okorefe said the expulsion of Ojougboh would serve as a deterrent to others who may want to toe the ‘destructive’ path of the ousted former chieftain.

While presenting to journalists a letter from the office of the National Legal Adviser, dated June 7, 2023, and signed by Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Onojeghuo identified Ojougboh’s anti-party activities to include celebrating on viral video the purported loss of the governorship election in March by the APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Others included filing two cases against APC in the state to challenge his expulsion and creating and sponsoring a spurious, parallel state executive led by a member of the ruling party in the state which published the illegal expulsion of Omo-Agege thereby causing an embarrassment to the Deputy President of the Senate and the APC family in the State.





The state executive members, who said Chief Omeni Sobotie remains the state’s APC chairman, however, urged members of the party and Nigerians to ignore the claims that Senator Omo-Agege worked against the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election in February.

