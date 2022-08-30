Defection: Continue to live in self-denial, Ogun PDP tells APC

The Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to continue to live in self-denial despite being faced with the realities of people leaving its fold for the PDP.

The publicity secretary of the PDP, Akinloye Bankole, stated this in a statement against the backdrop of a release by APC spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye.

Bankole tasked the APC to face the realities and accept its fate of losing its members to the Peoples Democratic Party on daily basis.

He said PDP was not surprised that APC was trying to downplay the high impact the recent defection of notable leaders of the party to PDP would have in the 2023 elections.

“He said the same thing when we caught a big fish in its former guber aspirant, Honourable Adekunle Akinlade, who is now the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP.

He went further to clarify that “the PDP is not a party that will call blue as white but a party that always upholds the truth. Against the APC proclamation some months ago that 5,000 members of PDP decamped from Iperu to their sinking party, we (PDP) had open declarations by the leaders of Governor Dapo Abiodun, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Chief Olusegun Osoba groups in APC; and other groups from ADC, Labour Party as well as other parties”

“PDP is proud of all democratic structures that are embedded in the administration of our great party and that explains our unrelenting determination to woo and bring all men of good conscience on board, in progressive partnership to wrestle power from Dapo Abiodun and his rudderless APC come 2023”.

“As we have our eyes on the ball, we are not bothered by the APC’s response to the gale of defections from its ghost house to our party.

“APC should note very quickly, that the emergency populism game of its governor in terms of last-minute appointment of new commissioners, members of governing councils of some tertiary institutions in the state, the photo ops around Ota and its environs, emergency visits to wards and local governments which were hitherto abandoned before the PDP’s victory in the Osun guber election, and several other panic measures, calculated attempts to diminish the rising acceptability of the PDP and our candidates for the 2023 general elections by the good people of Ogun, can not and will not save the governor and its APC from defeat in 2023.

“Ogun people are wiser than his antics and fake show of compassion”.

“APC should note that the gale of defections that took well over 10,000 people from the APC and other political parties to PDP last Friday, in Abeokuta was just the first batch.

“It was a preamble to the burial of agony and misery that the APC represents. Ogun state PDP shall continue to receive new people, especially high profile members of the ruling APC every week as we build up to the election next year”.

Bankole charged the people of the state to ready their permanent voter cards “as the only legitimate tools to usher them once again into an era of socioeconomic abundance and unlimited prosperity.”

