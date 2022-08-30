Alleged cocaine deal: Court denies DCP Abba Kyari bail again

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has again refused to grant bail to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, to bail.

The embattled former Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Police is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on allegations bordering on drug trafficking.

Following the refusal of the bail request, Kyari is to remain at the Kuje prison pending his trial on the charges brought against him.

The trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, while ruling on Kyari’s bail application said, the reasons adduced for the bail request had been addressed in the earlier application, which was denied.

The judge then fixed October 19, 20, and 21 for resumption of the trial.

….Details later.

