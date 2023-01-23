Declutter has created job opportunities for unemployed graduates — Ojb_declutter boss

The director of Ojb_declutter, Usman Ojabanjo, has described sales of fairly used household items, otherwise known as declutter, as a business that has created job opportunities for unemployed graduates in the country.

Ojabanjo said this in an interactive session with our correspondent, where he spoke in the capacity of an entrepreneur and the opportunities surrounding the use of social media as one.

He said: “Declutter has created job opportunities for unemployed graduate and has also given people the opportunity to sell off their house hold items in a convenient and faster way to get more cash.

“The origin can be traced to people finding it difficult to convert their house hold items to cash in the past years where they have to use OLX or WhatsApp to reach out to the public. With the help of technology and e-commerce experience, some group of people came together to form this declutter business that we are benefiting from today.”

Speaking about his journey into the declutter, despite having a background in Accounting, he said, “knowing fully that I have a good experience in customer relationship from my previous place of work and having all it takes to excel in the business after doing my analysis, I ventured into it to build people’s confidence level in online business and also to maximise returns in order to meet my needs.

“I have been doing this since August 2021 and I can tell you that sales are gotten from referral, promo and adverts in other to reach out to the general public.”

The Lagos State University graduate hinted that his brand name Ojb_declutter, OJB has been “a popular name since my university days.The name was derived from my surname which is OJABANJO. Knowing fully that OJB is popular I decided to use it for the business.”

While speaking on the challenges surrounding the business in line with the influx of people who are into it lately, he said: “the major challenge we are facing is TRUST. There are lot of people outside there that has been scammed before and are yet to recover from the experience. It’s always difficult for such people to patronise us because why believe everyone running online business are scam.

“Having a registered business name and operating using a corporate account with proper customer service at Ojb_declutter has given us a hedge over our competitors. Also our flexible refund policy has helped in building trust in our customers.”