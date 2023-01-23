Dangote Cement appoints new GMD as Puchercos retires

DANGOTE Cement Plc has approved the appointment of Mr Arvind Pathak as the group managing director of the company with effect from March 1.

The company disclosed this in a corporate disclosure made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The disclosure, which was signed by the acting company secretary/general counsel, Edward Imoedemhe, said: “this is to announce that after three years as Group Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Michel Puchercos will be retiring from the Board of Directors and as the group managing director/CEO of Dangote Cement effective February 28, 2023.

“The board has approved the appointment of Mr Arvind Pathak as group managing director of Dangote Cement, effective March 1, 2023.”

According to Dangote Cement, Pathak is an experienced business leader who worked as MD and CEO of Birla Corporation Limited before this appointment. Also, he was the chief operating officer and deputy Group managing director of Dangote Cement until 2021.

“With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects.

“The appointment of Mr Arvind Pathak will be included in the Agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

“The Board would like to thank Puchercos for his commitment and contributions to the Board and wishes him well in his future endeavours, while welcoming Mr Arvind Pathak back to the Dangote family and wishing him success in his new role,” the firm noted.

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with nearly 51.6Mta capacity across Africa. A fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer, it has a production capacity of 35.25Mta in its home market, Nigeria.

