Pensioners in Osun on Thursday charged the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to decentralise the ongoing staff audit of the state workforce with assurance that, they would work hand in hand with his administration to make the state more virile.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu made the charge at a programme to commemorate International Day of The Elderly, held at St Marks Grammar School, Osogbo where the union conferred award of the most pensioner-friendly governor In Osun state on Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The pensioner said, “This is our own government. Sir, the exercise will come and go. Our support for you and this government now and shortly is not negotiable.

“We are in total support of the staff audit, but government should put the aged and helpless retirees into consideration by decentralizing it.

“Osun pensioners are in support of the audit verification exercise by this government, it is the right way to go and NUP has nothing to hide. We had submitted our statistics and relevant data to the supervising ministry local Government Local Government.

“The entire body of retired but not tired civil servants under the umbrella of Nigeria Union of pensioners, is glad and happy to associate with the present administration in Osun state led by a populist-oriented and Pensioner Friendly Governor (PFG), Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“To express our delight publicly and convincingly and to further convey our sense of immense gratitude and appreciation, informed the collective decision, by all of us, pensioners in Osun state to pass a vote of confidence on Senator Ademola Ademola.

“Finally, as we mark this occasion of International Day of the Elderlies, the entire pensioners in Osun state are also pleased to use this avenue to further affirm and reaffirm our love and solidarity to the governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the crop of wise men and women in his cabinet, who, are assisting him to pilot the affairs of Osun.

“We pray that the present administration will continue to wax stronger and stronger in its genuine and strong commitment to make Osun the envy and pride of other states in Nigeria, especially for pensioners,” the statement read.

Other members of the State Executive Council, honoured by the pensioners alongside the state governor at the occasion were the state deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, Secretary to the state government; Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi and Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Alhaji Gani OlaOluwa.

While praying for a continuous mutually beneficial relationship between the Pensioners and his administration in Osun state, Senator Adeleke, in his acceptance speech, described the award as a further challenge for him to continue to put smiles on the faces of the Osun Senior Citizens.

Senator Ademola equally reiterated that their labour, while in the service of Osun state and Nigeria as a whole, will never be allowed to go in vain.

