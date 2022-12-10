Decemberissavybe thrills fans with challenge for free tickets

A musical festival, Decemberissavybe has thrilled fans with challenge of showcasing what makes them a Vybe.

Decemberissavybe, under the stable of First Bank Nigeria, noted it is the perfect time to showcase what people love doing in the festive season.

Fans were asked to record a 30 second reel showcasing what makes you a Vybe.

It added that they should share on their Instagram page as a reel, tag the bank and use the hastag #DecemberissaVybe.

Selected entries stand a chance to win free Vybe tickets to any of our concerts this December.

Speaking on this, Folake Ani-Mumuney, FirstBank Global Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, said the premier financial institution, which has operated in Nigeria for over 125 years, deliberately orchestrated the campaign to create platforms for Nigerians at home and those returning from abroad, to enjoy entertainment, bond well and enjoy the best of the festive season together after a period of separation in pursuit of excellence and success.

She noted that the 2022 edition offers fresh opportunities and platforms for yet another memorable homecoming experience this December, for Nigerians visiting from abroad, wedding celebrants, friends and family reunions. FirstBank ‘December Is a vybe’ offers the returnees a good opportunity to reunite and enjoy premium entertainment with family and friends.