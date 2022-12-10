Adekuoroye, Akeredolu, Abayomi, others bag 2022 Lead Awards

The people of Ondo State, particularly Akure, will not forget November 27 in a hurry; this was as the city was agog with the maiden edition of the 2022 Leadership Excellence and Dignity Awards, which held at the Dome International Conference Centre. The award ceremony, which was chaired by the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, was well-attended by notable personalities from within and outside the State.

The event kicked off with the presentation by the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. Akeredolu, who was the guest speaker at the event, while speaking on the theme of the event, “Rewarding Tenacity, An Example for the Next Generation”, urged the young people to avoid shortcut to success. According to her, it is better to endure difficult times and be determined to succeed in their endeavors, by setting goals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While encouraging younger generation of Nigerians to set goals for themselves, she acknowledged that the country is blessed with incredible youthful talents, Akeredolu charged them to focus on the future rewards of hard-work, rather than seeking shortcuts to success that has short-term gain.

Her words: “I stand before you today as a typical example of Nigerian from a humble background who endured all sorts of temptations and distractions to come this far. My background, training, marriage and attainments are all evident products of Tenacity.

“Absence of Tenacity in the younger generation of Nigerians forms part of the problem we battle as a people.

“Of the prized value system that the society seems to have lost, delayed gratification ranks high. By delayed gratification, I mean the ability to suspend the desire for immediate gain in favor of later and greater reward. This value, great as it is, has become virtually non-existent, and its absence, a threat,” she concluded.

The highlight of the evening was the celebration of several sons and daughters of Ondo State, who were honoured for their contributions towards the development of the Sunshine state.