Deborah Gold talks strength with debut single ‘Mister’

Fast rising Nigerian Afro pop and R and B artiste, Ojugbana Deborah Gold Ndidi with the stage name ‘Deborah Gold ’ is set for the official release and unveiling of her debut single titled ‘ Mister’.

Deborah Gold’s sojourn into music started at a tender age when she was part of a little girls musical group at age 11 where she drew interest in music. However, amazingly at age 14, she started putting lyrics together and writing out her own personal songs.

Inspired by acts like Madonna, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, after her studies at the North American University, Houdegbe, she made the decision to pursue a career in music.

Professionally, Deborah Gold started recording at age 21 as she is now set to make her impact in the entertainment industry and as well bless the world with her beautiful vocals.

Speaking on the debut song, Deborah Gold disclosed that the song talks about love, heartache, affection and loyalty.

“Also, it’s about strength, self knowledge, and it embodies a strong sense of self confidence”, she said.

Managed by Kbee promo world, Deborah Gold is set to make an impact with her vocal prowess.