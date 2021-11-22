Death of APC stalwart, Hamidu left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has said he received with shock the sudden death of Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who was killed by unknown gunmen along Abuja/ Kaduna highway on Sunday.

This was even as he said the death of the politician has left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Monday quoted the governor as saying, ‘the death came to him with a rude shock as the deceased was one of the promising politicians the state had produced.

The statement noted that the deceased had a good vision for the improvement of the youth through his self-reliant programmes which enhanced their lives.

He said Sagir Hamida will be remembered for his various contributions to the political and socio-economic growth of the state where he left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill.

Matawalle said, ‘death is inevitable but losing a worthy son like Sagir Hamidu is a great loss and very painful and his contribution will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the state.

The governor then prayed to Allah to accept his Shahadat and grant him Jannat Firdaus.

‘The governor also extended his heartfelt condolence to Gusau emirate Council, his immediate family, the good people and government of Zamfara and prayed Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the statement declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Death of APC stalwart, Hamidu left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill Death of APC stalwart, Hamidu left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill Death of APC stalwart, Hamidu left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill Death of APC stalwart, Hamidu left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill.