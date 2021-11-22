Kwara community cries out to governor over alleged injustice in chieftaincy dispute

People of the Iwoye community of Ayedun in the Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State have cried out to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over alleged injustice being meted out to them over a chieftaincy dispute.

The people said that certain groups within the state ministry of Justice have been dropping name of the office of the Attorney-General of the state to shield perpetrators of some crimes in the community.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, counsel to Iwoye community, Barrister Akinmade Abolarin, urged the governor to prevail on the Attorney General to maintain neutrality in the lingering chieftaincy dispute, which he said involved two parties in the community.

“The main issue for calling this press conference is the glaring injustice being perpetrated by a certain group of people in the Ministry of Justice, Ilorin, Kwara state.

“We say a group of people because we are in the full belief that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq does not partake in any activity capable of causing injustice”, he said,

Flanked by some other chiefs in the community, Abolarin said on two different occasions some persons have dropped the name of the attorney-general to get those standing trial for criminal offences off the hook.

He said such exercise of powers, which he said might not even be in the know of the attorney-general, was an abuse of power.

The community also called on the state House of Assembly to invite the attorney-general to get to the root of the matter in the interest of justice.

“Our humble but desperate appeal is to the executive governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to in the interest of justice and public interest and in order to prevent a continued abuse of legal process, caution the office of the attorney-general and direct him to exercise his powers judicially and judiciously.

“We also appeal to the Kwara state House of Assembly to invite the attorney-general to appear before it and explain the Attorney-General’s stand in Ayedun and Iwoye matters”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Kwara community cries out to governor over alleged injustice in chieftaincy dispute Kwara community cries out to governor over alleged injustice in chieftaincy dispute Kwara community cries out to governor over alleged injustice in chieftaincy dispute Kwara community cries out to governor over alleged injustice in chieftaincy dispute