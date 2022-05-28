Dchessking Releases ‘Celebrate’

For the talented Afrobeats and Afrofusion singer, Ejiro Utibe Segbuyota, fondly called Dchessking by his admirers, music is the real deal.

He is, no doubt, taking it seriously and doesn›t seem to relent for a moment. After he made a huge statement with ‘Doings’, he moved on to consolidate it with ‘Celebrate’.

This time, he came with a different tune entitled ‘Celebrate’. Since the release of the song, it has continued to climb music charts. At all, it is not doing badly across all streaming platforms and still enjoying massive airplay across Nigerian states.

But in a bid to further the promotion, Dchessking is really pushing hard for media and performance tours both in Nigeria and beyond. «So far, we have been able to push the song to an extent but this time, we are taking it to the next stage, and that is an international media and performance tour,” he said.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, he commended the producer for a job well done, just as he said he wanted his fans to enjoy a different vibe to nourish their soul, adding that, «the production is top-notch and as a team, we combined our efforts to give the fans a new vibe entirely. I just wanted to give my fans a new vibe different from the norm.”