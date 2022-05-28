NaijaHoodRep: Jenniesimps gets automatic ticket to grand finale 

One of the hood representatives from Federal Low-cost housing estate in Maiduguri, Jennifer Egbunike a.k.a Jenniesimps has been given an automatic ticket to the week 10 of the grand finale of the ongoing reality television show.

The Hood Rep also became the caretaker of the house for the week. She competed amongst other hood reps in the spelling task organized by the landlord of the house and emerged victoriously.

It would be recalled that the landlord had earlier informed the reps to dig into the bucket filled with sand, find the letters and spell their given words.

The landlord, as a form of reward, intimated them of the fact that the winner gets an automatic ticket to the grand finale, with the opportunity to choose between money and intimacy.

“Words are important in every language. Have you ever tried to pass across a message without words? Possibly but very difficult. Your task is to dig into the bucket, find the letters and spell your given words.

“You may pick the letters in any order. The winner will be chosen on the basis of speed and spelling accuracy,” the Landlord said.





Meanwhile, Ifedili Uwamma, Shozy Lozy, and Ghetto Smaller have been evicted from the reality show.