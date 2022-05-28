‘The Village Headmaster’ quickly becomes favourite among viewers of all ages

Since the first episode of the new production of The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series premiered on Sunday 29th April 2022, the show has quickly become a hit among millions of viewers; including the elderly who watched the original production which aired from 1968 to 1988, as well as the younger ones who have fallen in love with it based on the artful storytelling, performances, and production.

The iconic programme, which was revived through a ground-breaking partnership between Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), is produced in line with the best international standards and contains the precise amounts of Suspense, Culture, Romance, Comedy, Action and other elements of a great TV Series.

It stars some original cast, including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melville Obriango (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba(Folake), and Lara Akinsola (Doyin); as well as a diverse list of artists from across Nigeria, including Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Rachael Oniga, Mr Macaroni, Funky Mallam, Yemi Shodimu, 9ice, Monica Friday, Mr Latin, Eric Obinna, Adekunle Salawu, Deborah Anugwa, Henry Arnold, Jide Alabi, Jumoke Odetola, Kristy Imanlehin, Rykardo Agbor, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Babatunde Aderinoye, Mide Martins, Sam Uche Anyamele, Omo Ibadan, and others.

The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series, Powered by GLO, is watched by millions of families weekly on three top TV Channels which are available across Nigeria and several parts of Africa: NTA NetworkThursdays 8 – 9 pm, AIT Network Wednesdays 9 – 10 pm, and wapTV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275, and MyTV) Fridays 8 – 9 pm. It also streams online on VisionTV, AIT Live, and AVOTV.