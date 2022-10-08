Davido confirms he’s getting married to Chioma in 2023

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has confirmed that he will be getting married to Chioma Rowland, the mother of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke in 2023.

This was made known in an InstaStory post of a popular UK-based Nigerian pastor and Davido’s close ally, Tobi Adegboyega.

In the short video, Adegboyega could be seen hailing Chioma, calling her “our wife, our real wife”. In response, Davido who confirmed they will be getting married next year said “Hundred per cent, going down, 2023.”

An obviously delighted Chioma appreciated the pastor in return and said, “Thank you so much, sir”.

In 2018, Davido released a hit single titled “Assurance”, and dedicated it to Chioma. The song was accompanied by a romantic video which featured Chioma.

The couple had their family introduction in 2019 after which Davido proposed to her. They also welcomed their son, Ifeanyi in the same year.

They were expected to officially tie the knot in 2020 before the relationship hit the rock. However, they started hanging out together again earlier this year and the relationship has been waxing stronger ever since.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Atiku, Tinubu Teams Fight Dirty

THE presidential campaign councils of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday pounced on each other in a war of words…..….

What With Japa?

Lola and her mum did not utter one word to one another all through breakfast time. They happily consumed the sumptuous Akara and Pap without complaint…….…

We Own Obajana 100%, Thugs Shot 27 Of Our Workers — Dangote Group

DANGOTE Cement Company Plc and the Kogi State government on Friday continued their fight over the ownership of the company……





10 Facts About UNILAG’s First Female Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogunsola

A professor of medical microbiology at the College of Medicine, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, has emerged as the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).…..