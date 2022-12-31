I recently noticed dark circles under my husband’s eyes. He is a very busy business man who rarely sleeps. He is 50 years old. Kindly advise us on what to do.

Grace (by SMS)

Dark circles under the eyes mean the area of skin below the eyes looks darkened. This area may appear as shades of blue, purple, brown or black, depending on your natural skin color. Dark circles under the eyes may make the person look tired or older than the person is. The condition is more common in elderly people and those with a family history. As a person ages, the skin below the eyes begins to loosen and thin out so the blood vessels under the skin may become more visible. This can darken the appearance of under eyes. Studies have shown that dark circles under the eyes may run in families while some skin diseases, lack of sleep, dehydration, stress, excessive alcohol intake and smoking can also cause the condition. Getting rid of the dark circles may entail getting enough sleep at night (at least seven hours), use of pillows to reduce eye puffiness, fluids Try to get at least seven hours of sleep each night to prevent shadows from appearing around your eyes. When these procedures do not work, a visit to a Medical Doctor for a proper investigation will be highly recommended.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…





Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits

As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…