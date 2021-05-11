Dare: We have lost a champion but the body of Christ must move forward ― Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has finally made a formal statement on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, saying he has lost a campaign, hence, he charged the church and body of Christ to move forward despite the incident.

Adeboye stated this while addressing people through a video at the funeral service of the deceased held at the Youth Centre of the church at the Redemption Camp, adding that “though Oluwadamilare has gone, the church and the body of Christ at large have to move forward.

The notable cleric also charged members of the church not to be dejected about the incident but should remain focused on God and continue with the race in Christ.

He also promised to show greater interest in the youths and the young adult ministry of the mission like never before.

The funeral service was graced by the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, his wife, Martha; President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, his wife Tokunbo; Bishop David Oyedepo, and his wife, Faith, among other dignitaries.

Speaking further, Adeboye said: “Long before the foundations of the world, that what has happened is going to happen and because is word is forever settled, He said all things work together for good to them that loved God. We may not understand now, but what has happened is going to work for our good. As individuals, family, and as a denomination and as a matter of fact it is going to work out for the good of the body of Christ.

“I just want to remind you very quickly that God is sovereign; He does as He pleases in the course of heaven. In one of his sermons, Dare himself said: ‘God doesn’t need a visa to pay you a visit or to do whatever He wants to do in your life. He does not need your permission.’ He is the Almighty and the Commander in Chief of heaven and He tells you what to do and nobody ever says no Lord, but to say yes.

“I have told you before; death is not a function of age. Young, old, children die and it is not a function of age. It is not how long you live, but it is how well, because Jesus died at 33 plus; John the Baptist never lived to be 34 and yet the Lord Jesus Christ said: ‘Of all men born of a woman, in the Old Testament, was John the Baptist. He was not around for long. We have lost a champion, you will agree with me on that, but let us consider him a seed that we have sowed and let us get ready for a very special harvest.

“The Bible says the reason God sold Jesus Christ as a seed is for Him to become the firstborn of many brethren. I want us to join our forces together to produce many champions like Damilare and thousand of Pastor Dee that will shake the world for Jesus Christ; this is how we can truly honour him and his memory. The church of God is matching on and the gate of hell cannot prevail against the church of God. It doesn’t matter what the devil may be thinking now. The devil was rejoicing the day Jesus Christ died on the cross, but if he had known what was coming he would have left the Lord alone.

“The devil was rejoicing when Job lost all his children in one day and several other things as a result, but if he had known He would have left him alone because at the end God blessed the latter end of Job more than the beginning. Beloved, I have good news for you, mighty things are about to begin in our individual lives, families, in RCCG and the body of Christ; mighty things are about to begin.

“This is a tough examination, but we have passed and promotion is on the way. I encourage you, let us join forces together to win more souls, plant churches, and drive the devil crazy like never before. Let us show the devil the stuff we are made of. We are matching on. Cry if you wish to, but don’t cry for Pastor Dee, because he is resting in glory. Cry because you are the one still fighting the battle. We shall meet again on the resurrection morning,” he added.

Adeboye also thanked everyone for showing love, just as he said people should not relent in their prayers for him, his wife, the widow, the children, and most importantly for themselves so as to finish well and strong and for the grace to meet again on the resurrection morning.

“Anyone who has seen the glimpse of heaven will not cry for Pastor Dee because there is no comparison between heaven and earth. I know what I am talking about; I have seen it. If you see me working like a jackal at my age, is because I know the reward that is waiting for me. The more you achieve for God here on earth will be more reward in heaven.

“Join me, my beloved children let’s match on, let us match the head of satan and how him that the army of the Almighty God is matching unto victory. You will end well and end strong. We will be much stronger than ever before and for miracles that we have never seen before happening in your lives, family, RCCG and in the body of Christ so that the enemy will hear us coming and tremble. God bless you my beloveth one and God be with you,” he said.

