Osun shuts Inisa Central Mosque following death of two Imams

Osun State government has ordered the closure of the Central Mosque in Inisa, Odo-Otin local government area of the state in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order following the death of two Imams.

The government, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, also placed a ban on Eid prayers inside the mosque.

It said the closure of the mosque will remain in place until the reconciliatory process towards amicable resolution is concluded, adding that security operatives have been deployed to enforce the ban and closure.

The announcement read: “Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, as part of efforts to ensure the security of lives and properties in that axis of the state, directed that the Central Mosque be shut indefinitely to forestall the further religious or communal crisis.

“Already, the mosque has recorded the death of two Imams in quick succession.

“Security operatives have been deployed to the town to enforce the closure and ban on Eid prayers.

“This directive will be in place until reconciliatory process towards amicable resolution is concluded.”

The government urged members of the public, especially those in Inisa Township, to be guided by the directive.

