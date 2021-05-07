Dare Adeboye: We’re extremely heartbroken ― Okowas

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Okowa, on his official Facebook handle, described the incident as heartbreaking.

“Edith and I are extremely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

“At this difficult time, we are sending our prayers, love and support to Pastor Adeboye, his family and the entire RCCG family,” he commiserated.

Pastor Dare Adeboye, popularly known as “Pastor D,” was said to have died in his sleep at 42, on Tuesday in Eket, Akwa-Ibom.

His marriage to Temiloluwa is blessed with three children.

