“The Director-General of the Kano Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Tijani Aliyu Abdu Danzabuwa, has expressed optimism that the Dangote Refinery will be a major game-changer, especially in earning foreign exchange for Nigeria, which is needed for economic stability and development.

This is just as he stressed the need for support for Africa’s top philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, to expedite economic growth and development on the continent.

Mr. Danzabuwa, making this known on Friday at the ongoing Kano Trade Fair, said with a staggering endowment fund for philanthropy and business portfolios across Africa, Mr. Dangote is central to the rapid industrialization of the continent.

Dangote is the major sponsor of the ongoing Kano Trade Fair.

According to him, ‘The Group has been supporting and assisting the Chamber through its generous financial support over the years, particularly in its sustained participation at the Annual Kano International Trade Fair. The Dangote Group has been contributing immensely to the nation’s economy by stimulating and driving the nation’s export strength, industrial growth, job creation, satisfying domestic needs, and reducing poverty.’

While speaking during his visit to the company’s pavilion, Kano’s foremost businessman and chairman of Sambajo General Enterprises Limited, Salisu Sambajo, described Mr. Dangote as key to Africa’s development.

The business mogul traced the relationship with Mr. Dangote to over 40 years, adding that he has been a great philanthropist who has his country and Africa at heart.

Mr. Sambajo described the upcoming Dangote Refinery as a legacy project that will greatly impact Africa’s economies.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji (Dr.) Aminu Ado Bayero, who visited the company’s pavilion, commended the company’s strides and supports in Nigeria, while urging the company not to relent in its efforts.

It will be recalled that the President of KACCIMA, Garba Imam, had said it was planning to name a Trade and Convention Centre after Mr. Dangote.”

