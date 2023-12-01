The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced a week long activity to mark the 2023 International Human Rights Day and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the commission Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN) reiterated the commitment of the Commission to the promotion, protection and enforcement of the fundamental rights of every individual living in the country.

Part of the activities, according to Ojukwu include, courtesy visit to key government authorities to present the human rights agenda and a copy of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of human rights recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and to solicit for more funding for effective promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights in the country.

He said the Commission will also hold a town hall meeting on the future of litigating human rights to sensitize and foster partnership with key stakeholders, a visit to Police stations and an audit of correctional center to monitor compliance of managers of detention facilities with international best practices.

Following the country’s adoption of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR), Ojukwu said, there is an urgent need to operationalize the policy document and to establish the institutional environment needed for the implementation of business and human rights regime in Nigeria.

“The high-level forum on Business and Human Rights will bring together key stakeholders to mark the inauguration of the National Working Group on Business and Human Rights (NWG-BHR), the official launch of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights to emphasize the essential role of business in advancing human rights in Nigeria”, he said.

The NHRC boss said, the Commission will also hold a Civil Society Forum to discuss several issues and advocate for human rights, adding that, no efforts would be spared in galvanizing and providing platforms for civil society leaders and organisations to dialogue with other Stakeholders on present and emerging issues impacting on the enjoyment of human rights.

In view of the challenges of poverty, inequality, discrimination, insecurity and weak law enforcement, leading to illegal arrests, prolonged detentions and extrajudicial killings, Ojukwu said, the NHRC would hold a legislative forum on human rights to discuss the role of human rights Committees in the parliament in advancing human rights.

He said there is the need to institutionalize a human rights impact assessment mechanism to gauge whether any new bill improve or reduce enjoyment of human rights when passed into law and added that the Commission will not allow any bill against enjoyment of human rights to see the light of the day.

Other programmes lined up for the commemoration of the International Human Rights Day which will round up on Sunday, December 10, include, human rights quiz competition, human rights film festival, civil-military forum on human rights, human rights walk and statements, human rights fiesta and human rights dinner and award.