Daka Foundation is reviving learning culture in Nigeria ―Coordinator

Daka Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on alleviating the living standard of the less privileged, has declared its commitment to reviving the learning culture in the country as well as ensuring every child is educated.

Williams Abiola Martins, the coordinator of the Daka foundation, made this known at the maiden edition of the foundation annual interschool quiz competition which took place at the Mike Adenuga IT Hall, Ibadan Grammar School on Wednesday.

According to him, the interschool competition was aimed at restoring reading habits in students as well as encouraging them to do research and pay more attention to their academics.

“We are in an era where students no longer study and pay serious attention to their academics. This programme aims to bring back those good reading habits as it has become essential to encourage children to read and write to improve the reading culture in society.

“It is obvious we need to keep reminding our people of the importance of reading and writing because that will really help us and make the society grow. All the things we are saying are ideas that are generated and put down by people. We read them to expand it and then adapt them to suit our purpose, and that is the only way society grows,” he said.

Abiola Martins further noted that the initiative was launched in line with the vision of the Chief Executive Officer of Daka Foundation, Dr Kazeem Adesina, who has saddled himself with the goal of helping indigenes of Oyo State get educated.

Bello Idowu, Secretary of the foundation also noted that the competition was launched to support the government initiative on education in the state. He pointed out that the foundation’s slogan was “educationally inclined,” and this has shaped its mission toward educating children in the state.

The programme was well attended by many public schools in the state including Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, Baptist Senior Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Government College Ibadan, Ibadan South West Local Government Model Primary School, amongst others. The students answered quiz questions from Mathematics, English and Current affairs.

Lauding the initiative, Mrs Ogundipe O.A. from Baptist Senior Secondary School, Oke-Ado said the quiz competition was a good idea that would push the student to study more.

Some students who spoke with Nigerian Tribune expressed delight to be given the opportunity to compete among other students from other schools. Aisha Adepoju, from Ansar-Ud-Deen High School, said “I want to thank the organizers for creating awareness on how books impact our lives. We are also using this as a medium to express ourselves in many ways.”