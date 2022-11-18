Dagogo lauds Atiku for making restructuring, resource control priority

A Governorship aspirant in Rivers State and serving member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for making the burning issues of restructuring and resource control priorities of his administration if he is elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

Dagogo made the commendation on the sidelines of the meeting between the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and the former Vice President, saying that drive of the PDP presidential candidate of the party has further justified the support and confidence the people of the South-South and other geo-political zones of the country reposed in his leadership qualities and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Atiku at the meeting with the NGE in Lagos, assured Nigerians, that he has put the nagging issues of restructuring and resource control on the front burner of his administration.

He explained that a draft amendment bill for the restructuring of Nigeria, prepared by expert lawyers, he (Atiku) in collaboration with major and critical stakeholders from the different geo-political zones, was ready and would be introduced to the National Assembly on the first day of sitting of the 10th Assembly, next year, as an Executive Bill.

Dagogo described Atiku “as reliable and a man of integrity, who over the years matched words with action”, promising that “his restructuring and resource control drive which encapsulate his ( Atiku’s) five-point development agenda align with his character and deeds”.

He said Atiku is the only presidential candidate that came prepared and his victory in the South-South and other parts of Nigeria is not in doubt.

The Federal Lawmaker noted that the choice of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate, was a genius and masterstroke as, according to him “Okowa is not only of the Igbo and Niger Delta extraction, he is also one of the best brains from the Southern Part of the country”.

“Part of the problems that had bedeviled our country in recent times is the need to address the restructuring menace and that of resource control, which is paramount to the people of the Niger Delta and other regions in the country with natural resources.

“For the first time, we have a candidate aspiring to the highest office in the country who is willing to tackle those issues heads on.

“To demonstrate his commitment and readiness, he assembled legal experts, in collaboration with major and critical stakeholders from the various geo-political zones, to draft the restructuring amendment bill.

“That bill is ready and waiting to be presented to the incoming National Assembly, the 10th Assembly.

“This proactive move alone has diffused the concerns of the larger percentage of the people of the South-South in particular, and other geo-political zones in the country with natural resources. The people want a leader who they can trust, who does not have integrity deficit, who understands the pains and problems facing them, and who possesses the wand and political will to tackle it. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has demonstrated that and more. On the basis of policies that will benefit the people, Atiku will get majority of the votes in the South-South, as well as other zones in the country. As for Rivers State, he will get a resounding landslide, ” the lawmaker added.

