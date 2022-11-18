Obasanjo commissions CIERED’s knowledge economy hub in Abeokuta

Former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the newly commissioned Center for Industrial Engineering Research and Economic Development (CIERED) as a step in the right direction towards addressing the country’s economic challenges.

Obasanjo made the statement while officially commissioning CIERED’s Knowledge Economy Hub in Abeokuta.

He posited that CIERED’s emergence is timely, given the dearth of functional research that can effectively address Nigeria’s economic needs.

He said: “it is time for Nigerian researchers to translate research outcomes into industry-changing products and services.

“We have had enough of research on the shelves that are not proffering solutions to our challenges, particularly economic challenges.

“So there must be a deliberate action by our researchers to work towards conducting research that will be actualized and impact our economy positively,” Chief Obasanjo said.

Dr. Tobi Adeuyi, who is the Director General of the center said the Knowledge Economy Hub became expedient considering how major players in the economic space have been working independently to solve our economic challenges in Nigeria.

He added that this approach to solving our economic challenges has inherent limitations. So, CIERED will take advantage of the advancement in technology to proffer solutions to our economic challenges.

Adeuyi said: “Nigeria should not be left behind in global advancement; we will identify and harness creative skills through our Knowledge Economy Hub to create new skills/skilled individuals for jobs and businesses of the future.

“At the Hub, we will be developing competencies in digital literacy – Artificial intelligence, Robotics, Blockchain Technology, and their industrial applications especially in Agriculture, to create businesses and Jobs of the future.

“We will also build capacity in Clean Technology and energy efficiency to develop green-collar professionals and energy-efficient systems, while also facilitating the development of e-governance tools for service delivery to citizens in Telehealth and Security.

“Our research will create a network of existing and the emergence of new actors in building a local innovation ecosystem.

“We are also going to collaborate with Government and Development Agencies – AFREXIM, NEXIM, AFDB, NEPC, Universities, and Research Institutions in harnessing commercialised innovations.

“As we all know that Innovation needs Patient Funding for development, we plan to fill funding gaps by collaborating with Philanthropists, Donor Agencies, Angel Investors, Venture Capital, Private Equity Firms, etc,” Adeuyi said.





The CIERED Director, Media and Strategic Communications Directorate, Amb. Kingsley Enwelim Nwanze notes that the Knowledge Economy Hub clearly creates a formidable platform for Researchers, Entrepreneurs, Business Enthusiasts, Funders, and Idea generators to meet and come up with sustainable solutions to our economic challenges in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The CIERED Research and Development unit is headed by a Professor of Medical Engineering, Professor Adekunle Oloyede.

He will be coming on board with over three-decade experience in Teaching and Researching.

In his words: “The CIERED Knowledge Economy Hub is open to strategic partnership in attaining its goals for the economic development of Nigeria and Africa at large.

The highlight of the event was the conferment of CIERED honorary award on Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.

He is the first recipient of the center’s prestigious award for very distinguished personalities in Africa.

