This week on Kids & Teens, the spotlight is on wise words from dads that have helped children become better pupils.

In this edition titled ‘Daddy Says’, some young learners spoke with Aunty ‘Yemi on the inspiring advice they have received from their fathers, words that have helped them study harder, stay focused, and believe in themselves.

From bedtime pep talks to school drop-off wisdom, these children said that sometimes, a father’s words can be the push they need to shine in class.

Lydia Togunse

Daddy says, “When I was younger, in my class, no one beat me. My sister used to teach me then, but now, the story has changed.” This cheers me up, that I could be the best in my academics too, not minding where I am at any point.

Israel Ademiluyi

Daddy says, “Go back on it. I used to be number one in my class.” I get encouraged by this to work towards becoming like him.

Toluwasola Amogan

My daddy says, “When I was younger, I used to do better than you. Go over it again.” While telling me this, each time I score a lesser mark or get a wrong answer, for example, in Mathematics, he would ask me to go over it and give me another question to solve. I appreciate this because it has helped me a lot.

Emmanuel

Daddy says, “Scientists study to become who they are.” This motivates me to study to become someone relevant in my generation.

Beulah Adedeji

“When I was younger, I used to do better than my classmates,” is my father’s words. This has stuck in my memory, and it drives me to be the best in my class.

Temiloluwa Ejigbile

Daddy says, “I used to score high marks in Mathematics when I was younger. You can be better.” This comes to my mind and helps me to work hard to be like him.