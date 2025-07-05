What is your opinion on adoption of ADC by the opposition to unseat President Tinubu in 2027?

In their quests to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027, some prominent political figures in the opposition have formed a coalition and recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to achieve their goal. Some members of the coalition, as reported, are Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Tambuwal, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, Dino Melaye, among others. KINGSLEY ALUMONA sampled the opinions of Nigerians on this new political development. Their views:

Abidemi Ajayi

The downtrodden, who are the majority, want to remove the present government by all means. As a matter of fact, they do not care whether the coalition is good enough. The masses just want a strong body that would help remove this present catastrophe.

Akinola Joseph Oluremi

The coalition is a joke. It would not last. Very soon, they would start to decamp to other parties, especially after their convention to pick flag bearers for elective positions. That is the type of politics without a clear ideology. All they want is to get elected or appointed.

Etim Abiya

The coalition makes it easier for President Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to win in 2027, because the vote would be shared in three places ─ APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and ADC. In ADC, many of the leaders are the former vice president, the former senate president, and former governors and ministers, who, in their states, do not control the government. The Labour Party is on the ground. Tinubu still has an upper hand.

Enehe Shaibu

APC would now sit tight and work for the betterment of Nigerians, not for personal gain anymore. This is because ADC may shock APC in the general elections. The calibre of politicians in ADC is superb. I see ADC as a formidable opposition.

Thompson Abiodun Oluwasegun

All I see is another power tussle between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi because both of them want to be our next president. Obi promised us to use just a term in office. My question is: Is he going to wait until Atiku finishes his two-term tenure or would Atiku allow Obi to have his way to also rock first.

MC Chubi

The adoption of the ADC by the opposition could be a strategic move if properly planned. However, the focus should be more on building a united front with credible leadership and a clear agenda that resonates with Nigerians. ADC alone cannot guarantee success in 2027 unless it is backed by grassroots mobilisation, integrity, and a realistic plan to address Nigeria’s challenges. The coalition must avoid repeating past mistakes and prioritise national interest over personal ambitions.

Osakue Joshua

The sight of Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed gives me immense reassurance, indicating a potential for significant impact ─ and, judging by the 2023 presidential poll records, a collaboration with Atiku could result in an average of 14 million votes, provided that the right candidate is chosen to lead.

HorLar Wale Jagun

The Nigerian party system is literally a one-party system. Let us scroll back to the years before this ADC coalition was formed. There is no gainsaying that the ‘new political converters’ or cross-carpeters are still the same sets of people who formed the alliances against the ruling PDP in 2015. The new party is nothing but a photocopy of all other existing political parties in the country. If truly this party hopes for the betterment of Nigerians, they should bench all those who have a history of any misconduct in their political careers and search for or nurture new sets of politicians that can fulfil the ideals of their party.

My message to Nigerians is that we should not vote for party logos again but for personalities we hope can bring change to the existing challenges facing our dear country. We should be wise enough to opine that the ADC coalition party should sit round table and choose for Nigeria those that can give us the Nigeria we have been dreaming of for the past 65 years.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

Bercloff John

The United for Change Coalition’s adoption of ADC to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is a strategic move. By embracing ADC, the coalition can tap into growing discontent and present a compelling alternative to the current administration. Success depends on the coalition’s ability to unite diverse voices, articulate a clear vision, and mobilise widespread support. If executed effectively, this strategy could revitalise the opposition and provide a viable path to change in 2027, offering Nigerians a credible alternative to the incumbent president. Effective leadership would be crucial.

Ibrahim Rabiu

The coalition is good. However, it should not be only to grab power, like the present government, without the ability to solve the economic and political problems of the country. The masses need better governance.

Hot comment

The coalition is a welcome development. With ADC, this incompetent and corrupt government, which thinks of itself as a god, would know that power belongs to the people. Pride goes before a fall. All we need now is for ADC to field a competent candidate like Peter Obi as their flag bearer.

The Nigerian party system is literally a one-party system. Let us scroll back to the years before this ADC coalition was formed. There is no gainsaying that the ‘new political converters’ or cross-carpeters are still the same sets of people who formed the alliances against the ruling PDP in 2015. The new party is nothing but a photocopy of all other existing political parties in the country Hot comment

Adekunle David Omoboriowo

It is a welcome idea, and it brightens our future. If their emergence would take us back to when a bag of rice was N8,000 and fuel less than N200, please, let them take us there and save us from this your rhetoric.

Adesina Waheed

Old wine in a new bottle. Nothing changed. The coalition is full of expired and frustrated politicians. I see one Mr Grass Cutter during President Buhari’s government, and the majority of them have been in government since 1999. What were their track records? Zero.

Timi Lewis Afolabi

The coalition is about seizing power, to enjoy the ‘free food’ they were enjoying before. The masses’ interest must be paramount. Insecurity, hunger, looting, high-handedness, nepotism, etc., should be on their agenda. Until we see their presidential candidate, we will not take them seriously. However, the Atiku I know would rather not a Southerner take the ticket from him. I am watching and waiting.