Curbing gender-based violence

Gender-based violence has become so rampant across the globe. So many women have become victims of sexual violence (rape), physical violence, sexual harassment, psychological violence, force abortion, forced sterilisation, including female genital mutilation in their lifetime. Women in diaspora are being subjected to physical and sexual violence by an intimate partner or non-partner.

GBV inflicts harm on women and girls and is a severe violations of several human rights that is perpetrated against a persons will which is based on gender norms and unequal relationships in the form of threats of violence and coercion.

On individual level, GBV leads to psychological trauma, and can have psychological, behavioral and physical consequences for survivors. In many part of the countries, there is poor access to formal psychosocial or even medical support, which means that many survivors are unable to access the help they need.

More than 70% of domestic violence murders happen after the victim had left and access to gun makes it five times more likely that the abusive partner will kill his female victim. Survivors commonly feel lack of support, resources, shame, intimidation, and fear of their partners actions. On average, a woman will leave an abusive relationship seven times before leaving for good.

In 2019 and 2020, there are a lot of cases being reported on a daily basis in terms of sexual violence (rape) against someone’s will, and also physical violence is a matter arising everyday whereby husband beat up his wife in a bad manner which later leads to their untimely death, kidnapping and killing is also at the frontline of everything wheryby innocent people are being murder brutally.

All this actrocities are all forms of Gender-based violence that must be put to an end, and we urge the government to please provide instant solutions to stop violence against women and girls either by granting them the right to work to access markets where they can sell their products will undoubtedly reduce the risk of GBV. It will also enable them to be self reliant to contribute to the economies of their host communities in safety and dignity.

Yusuf Sukurat Ajibola, Kwara State.