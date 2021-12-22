Court admits five Dowen College students to N1m bail each

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos has admitted five students of Dowen College charged with the murder of their 12-year-old schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni, to bail in the sum of N1 million each.

The police charged the boys, who are minors, with conspiracy and homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Olatunbosun Adeola, after hearing the bail application from the defendants’ counsels, ordered them to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Adeola said that one each of the defendants’ sureties must be their parents and must swear an affidavit of compliance.

She further held that the international passports of all the defendants must be submitted to the court, their residence must be verified by the prosecutor and they must stay within two kilometers of their residence at all times.

The defence counsels, Miss Ifeoma Eson, Mr A.E. Amah, Mr Godwin Omoaka (SAN), Mr Eze Ajibo and Mr Michael Ayinla, were all in court.

The defendants were on December 9, remanded in a juvenile home over the death of their schoolmate, who was allegedly attacked in a case of bullying while in school.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!